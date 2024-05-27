"Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP is on path of one-sided victory": UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh State Minister of Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said that BJP has the blessings of people and the party is on the path of one-sided victory. Speaking with ANI, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "The villagers know the workers of the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, this is a one-sided election and with the blessings of people, the party will secure a one-sided victory."

Taking a jibe at Congress, Singh said, "Why will people like them (Congress)? They will snatch the reservations of backward communities and give them to the Muslims. Congress has neither leader nor policy. We are seeing this everywhere, including in West Bengal. Who will cast vote in favour of them? They will not get any votes. PM Narendra Modi and BJP have the blessings of people. The BJP workers consider the party as their mother. And because of that, with the blessings of the people, we will win this election." Lauding PM Modi and expressing his confidence in winning the elections, the Union Minister said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is on the path of development. Everyone knows that the BJP government is going to be formed for the third time. PM Modi is going to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time."

The State Minister also claimed that as long as PM Modi is there, no one has the capacity to finish the Constitution and reservation. "After he came to power, there have been so many backward caste, Dalit and Adivasi ministers... It is only because of PM Modi that Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary is being celebrated all over the world today," Singh said. As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is contesting on 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat. 13 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

