Revamping Karnataka Cricket: New Committee, New Changes

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the sport's standards by forming a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee comprises former India stars including Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Sunil Joshi, and Vijay Bharadwaj, alongside experienced administrator Jayshree Doraiswamy.

In its inaugural meeting, the CAC recommended a series of changes aimed at elevating the quality and transparency of the KSCA's operations. Key decisions included restructuring the selection panels for the state's various cricket teams. These recommendations were promptly approved by the Managing Committee, as stated by Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA's new spokesperson.

These changes align with the vision of newly-appointed KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, who promised to prioritize quality and transparency. Effective immediately, Amit Verma is the new chairman of selectors for the senior and Under-23 teams, with a panel that includes S Prakash, Tejpal Kothari, and Sunil Raju. Updates to the junior men's selection panels and reviews of the Women's Selection Committee are also underway.

