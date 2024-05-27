PM Modi is asking for votes in name of gods: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to show for the work they did in the last 10 years of their tenure, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking the public to vote for his party in the name of Gods and Goddesses. Addressing an election rally in Kangra, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The BJP tries to topple the elected government with its money power. MLAs were being lured with Rs 100 crore offers each. The Prime Minister of the country has the responsibility of maintaining democracy and building morality. PM Modi asks for votes in the name of Gods and Goddesses."

She further said that government is working to reduce the import tax on the apples being imported from America but here taxes are being increased on the fruit. "Adani is deciding the prices of apples. Taxes are being reduced for the apples coming from America but here it is being increased. BJP government only wants to remain in power in the name of religion for the last 10 years and is using money power extensively to stay in power," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in 2022, the people of Himachal Pradesh have elected a true and honest government. "Similarly, they should bring an honest government at the Center also". Polling in all four seats in Himachal is scheduled for June 1. It will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers. (ANI)

