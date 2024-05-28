Nepal Celebrates 17th Republic Day: A Journey from Monarchy to Democracy

As Nepal celebrated the 17th Republic Day on Tuesday, President Ramchandra Paudel said the federal democratic republic system has ensured complete political rights in the country while Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said a republic system is not only a political system but also a lifestyle.

Seventeen years ago in 2008, Nepal's Parliament, through a historic declaration, abolished the 240-year-old monarchy after the successful conclusion of the People's Movement II. Nepal was declared a Federal Republic Democratic state on May 28, 2008.

On Tuesday, the Jesth 15 as per Bikram Era calendar, Nepal is celebrating the Republic Day anniversary with festivities extended over three days.

In his message to the nation, President Paudel said the federal democratic republic system has ensured complete political rights in the country.

"This is an opportune moment to move forward united for a prosperous future," he said, adding, "We had achieved the republic system along with freedom on this day 17 years ago. Nepalis had obtained civilian supremacy from this day and had set a foundation for a liberal, inclusive proportional Democratic Republic Nepal along with social justice." Prime Minister 'Prachanda' said that a republic system is not only a political system but also a lifestyle and argued that the republic system has been institutionalised at the citizen's level with the development of a republican lifestyle at all walks of life in the society.

"A republic is a system to best utilise one's rights while respecting others' rights too, and more than that the federal democratic republic is also local autonomy and the right to self-determination on fundamental issues. So, the government is making efforts with firm determination to share its dividends to the citizens," the Prime Minister said in his message.

The government has declared a national holiday on Tuesday to mark the Republic Day.

