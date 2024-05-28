Left Menu

MNS Goes Solo for Konkan Graduates' Constituency

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) decided to contest the upcoming legislative council elections for the Konkan Graduates' Constituency independently, focusing on state-related issues. MNS announced film director Abhijit Panse as their candidate. Previously, MNS supported the Mahayuti alliance in Lok Sabha polls to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supported the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections, has decided to go it alone for the upcoming legislative council polls for the Konkan Graduates Constituency, as the issues are state-related, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The MNS on Monday announced the candidature of film director Abhijit Panse from the Konkan Graduates' constituency for the legislative council elections scheduled on June 26.

The constituency is currently represented by the BJP's Niranjan Davkhare.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had declared unconditional support to the ruling `Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, the MNS's Palghar and Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav said, ''The support MNS gave to the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls was to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again. Now, this is the election for the state council, where the issues are local and related to the state. Hence, the party has decided to go solo.'' The party's nominee, Phanse, claimed MLCs in the last 12 years had done little for graduates in the constituency and attended to all other issues.

The party has registered around 35,000 voters so far and is confident of sailing through this time, he said.

The biennial elections to four legislative council seats — Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers — became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidates for the MLC elections.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has named MLC Anil Parab and party functionary J M Abhyankar candidates for the Mumbai Graduates' and Mumbai Teachers' constituencies.

