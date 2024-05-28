Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Dalit Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the death of a Dalit youth's sister in Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi claimed Modi has undermined the rule of law and pledged to create a system where even the weakest can voice their grievances against oppression.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Dalit Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the BJP over the death of a slain Dalit youth's sister in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the rule of law and asserted that ''we will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression''.

The woman, who had lodged a case last August claiming her brother, a Dalit, was beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case, died on Sunday after she fell from an ambulance carrying her uncle's body in Sagar.

Notably, her uncle Rajendra Ahirwar was beaten to death on Saturday night by some persons over an old enmity, police sources said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, ''Narendra Modi has ended the 'rule of law'. My heart is filled with pain and anger just thinking about what the BJP leaders have done to this Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh.'' It is a matter of shame that under the BJP rule, the government is always found to be standing with the culprits instead of the victimised women, he said.

Such incidents break the courage of every person who has no other way except to take the recourse of law to seek justice, the former Congress chief said.

''I assure you that we will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression. We cannot allow justice to become dependent on wealth and power,'' Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday had also slammed the Modi government over the death of the woman, alleging that whenever sisters against whom atrocities were committed sought justice, their families were ''destroyed''.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''This incident that happened with a Dalit sister in Madhya Pradesh is heart-wrenching. The people of BJP are after the Constitution because they do not want that women of the country, Dalits, tribals and backward people should live with dignity, nor their complaints heard anywhere.'' ''Be it the wrestler sisters in Delhi, the victims of Hathras-Unnao or this horrific incident, wherever women were tortured, Narendra Modi ji and his government saved the accused. If the sisters on whom atrocities were committed sought justice, their families were destroyed,'' the Congress general secretary had said.

The women of the country are not going to remain silent now, she had said.

The woman had alleged that her brother Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu was killed on August 24, 2023, by some people who used to harass her, prompting a sit-in protest by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Barodia Nonagir village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024