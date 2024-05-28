Left Menu

Amit Shah Predicts BJP Victory in Odisha, Vows to End Patnaik's Reign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be ousted after June 4. Shah claimed that BJP will win 75 out of 147 seats and 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. He also promised to return money to those cheated by chit-fund companies within 18 months.

PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:14 IST
Amit Shah Predicts BJP Victory in Odisha, Vows to End Patnaik's Reign
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naveen Patnaik will become former CM of Odisha after June 4, exuding confidence about the BJP forming the next government in the state by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member assembly. Shah, addressing an election rally at Chandbali under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that the saffron party is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

''Come June 4, and Naveen babu will no longer remain the chief minister, he will become the former CM... BJP is set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 assembly constituencies in Odisha,'' he said.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Shah also said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odiya, and understands the state's language, culture and tradition. ''Should a 'Tamil babu' run the government from behind the scene... By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a 'jan sevak' to rule the state in place of an officer,'' he said, in an apparent reference to Patnaik's close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian. Addressing another poll rally at Jajpur, Shah said Congress avoids talking about PoK because they are ''scared'' of Pakistan. ''PoK Bharat Ka he, Rahega or ham usko lekar rahegne, it is our promise,'' he said.

Stating that lakhs of youths were migrating to other states in search of work, the home minister said: ''Once the BJP forms government in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere.'' He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free 5 kg of rice to the people of Odisha, and criticised Patnaik for distributing the rice in jute bags with his photographs.

''PM Modi's government is 'chawal wali sarkar', while Naveen Patnaik's government is 'jhole wali sarkar','' Shah added. He said the BJP will return money to people cheated by chit-fund companies within 18 months of forming government in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024