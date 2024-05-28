Left Menu

ECI Transfers Key Police Officers Ahead of Final Lok Sabha Polling Phase

With three days left for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred three senior police officers in West Bengal. The officers were shifted to non-election related posts. The final phase of polling is set for June 1 in nine Lok Sabha seats.

With only three days left for the seventh and the final phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday transferred three police officers in West Bengal, an official said. The poll panel on Tuesday removed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sunderban police district Koteshwar Rao, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district Aminul Islam Khan and IC of Rahra police station Debashis Sarkar to non-election related posts, he added. ''Suggestions for the replacements in these three posts were sought from the state secretariat by Wednesday,'' he said. Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in nine Lok Sabha seats of Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar on June 1.

