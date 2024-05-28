"TMC promotes a corrupt ecosystem": PM Modi in Jadavpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and claimed it has "no relation with good governance" while alleging that Mamata Banerjee government is promoting a "corrupt ecosystem" with its politics revolving around "vote bank politics." While addressing a rally at Jadavpur, PM Modi accused the TMC of working only for its vote bank.

"The TMC and good governance have no relation. You won't find good governance in Bengal even under a microscope. The TMC works only for its vote bank and can never do anything for the State's youth. The party has any vision," he said. The Prime Minister said that TMC wants to keep you poor and backward so that their business keeps running.

"The TMC, which works only for its vote bank, cannot do anything for the youth here. TMC wants to keep you poor and backward so that their business keeps running. Meanwhile, Modi is working for a developed India. You have seen ten years of Modi's service. Opportunities were given to the country's youth, facilities to the poor and middle class, Unprecedented work has been done for this in the past ten years. Today, India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. In the next five years, India will become a hub for global education, research, and skill development. We are advancing India in space, defense, semiconductors, drones, and mapping. This will directly benefit our youth," the PM said. He claimed that voting for TMC and Left are the same "as both indulge in vote-bank politics. They are known for their undemocratic means and disregard for the democratic process."

The PM said that the politics of CPM and TMC have ruined Bengal. These are two parties, their shop is one and the goods in the shop are also the same. "It is unfortunate that the politics of TMC and CPI(M) has destroyed West Bengal. They are two different parties, but their shop is one and they sell the same products. They do politics of vote bank and appeasement, and they are anti-democracy. I visited several cities of West Bengal in the last two months, and I feel that the forts of TMC and INDI alliance leaders will be destroyed. Lotus (BJP symbol) will blossom in large numbers in Jadavpur, Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on June 4. People know that every vote that is given to CPI(M) will go to TMC. The CPI(M) is contesting the elections only to help the TMC," he said.

PM Modi urged voters to punish the TMC as it illegally declared 77 Muslim castes as OBC but when the High Court order came, their work was spoiled. "TMC needs to be punished because they can't take care of a basic job that is law and order...TMC takes forward a corrupt ecosystem...TMC's politics is for vote bank, best example is...TMC illegally declared 77 Muslim castes as OBC but when the High Court order came, their work was spoiled...still, to make Muslims happy, the TMC government is saying that they won't accept the court order," he added.

Presenting "a stark contrast of priorities between the TMC and the BJP, he said, TMC focuses solely on its vote bank, neglecting the youth's welfare while Modi champions the cause of a developed India." "When Modi is working towards creating a developed India, it is impossible without a developed Bengal. It is necessary to restore Bengal of its old glory. When it was the cultural and economic center of the country. Whenever I hear these lines about Bengal by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, I am filled with pride. Unfortunately, the politics of CPM and TMC have ruined Bengal. These are just two parties but run the same shop with the same goods. TMC and the Left are in an alliance. Both TMC and the Left practice vote bank appeasement politics. These two parties have given West Bengal a corrupt system, a system of extortionists. And most importantly. Both these parties are anti-democratic. No election in Bengal is completed without bloodshed. Here, democracy needs to be safeguarded," he added.

He further said that both the Trinamool Congress and the Congress party exhibit anti-democratic tendencies. "From Panchayat to Lok Sabha elections, Bengal's electoral process is marred by violence, revealing the terror tactics employed by TMC," he added.

PM Modi outlined the difference in governance between TMC and BJP and remarked, "There's no semblance of good governance under TMC's rule in Bengal. While Modi ensures clean tap water and affordable housing nationwide, Bengal suffers from arsenic-contaminated water and mafia-driven construction. Despite Modi's initiatives, TMC creates obstacles, failing to address the needs of its people." He further said that CAA is a law to provide citizenship not to snatch away citizenship of anyone but TMC is spreading misinformation about it to scare their votebank.

"You all are aware and intelligent voters. You know the reality. Today, everyone knows that only the Modi government will come to power! And if the Modi government is the reality, why waste your vote on others?" he said. Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight States and Union territories. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

