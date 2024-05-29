Left Menu

Haiti's Quest for Stability: Garry Conille's Return

Haiti's transition council has asked former Prime Minister Garry Conille to return to his role as interim prime minister. This decision aims to restore stability and regain control from violent gangs. The council voted 6-1 in favor of Conille, signaling a crucial step towards national restoration.

  • Haiti

Haiti's transition council on Tuesday asked former Prime Minister Garry Conille, who led the country for a short stint over a decade ago, to return to the role as the Caribbean nation works to restore stability and take back control from violent gangs, a member of the council told Reuters.

The transition council voted 6-1 to install Conille as interim prime minister, the member said.

