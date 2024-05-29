Haiti's Quest for Stability: Garry Conille's Return

Haiti's transition council on Tuesday asked former Prime Minister Garry Conille, who led the country for a short stint over a decade ago, to return to the role as the Caribbean nation works to restore stability and take back control from violent gangs, a member of the council told Reuters.

The transition council voted 6-1 to install Conille as interim prime minister, the member said.

