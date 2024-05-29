Haiti's Quest for Stability: Garry Conille's Return
Haiti's transition council has asked former Prime Minister Garry Conille to return to his role as interim prime minister. This decision aims to restore stability and regain control from violent gangs. The council voted 6-1 in favor of Conille, signaling a crucial step towards national restoration.
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 29-05-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 03:15 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti's transition council on Tuesday asked former Prime Minister Garry Conille, who led the country for a short stint over a decade ago, to return to the role as the Caribbean nation works to restore stability and take back control from violent gangs, a member of the council told Reuters.
The transition council voted 6-1 to install Conille as interim prime minister, the member said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it will ensure stability of enriched uranium market despite U.S. ban
ILO Launches Regional Strategy on Labor Migration and Human Mobility in Latin America and the Caribbean
While BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest, INDI alliance in fray to create instability in country: PM Modi in UP's Barabanki.
INDIA alliance in electoral fray to create instability: PM Modi
Unlock Financial Stability: Beginners' Guide to Fixed Deposit Investments