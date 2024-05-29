Chhattisgarh CM Accuses Congress and JMM of Betraying Tribals; Praises BJP's Achievements

Accusing the Congress and JMM of considering tribals as just a ''vote bank'', Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday claimed that no development work was done for them in Jharkhand.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Sahibganj and Dumka, he alleged Congress and JMM were ''partners in corruption'' and all they did was loot people's money.

''The Congress and JMM have used tribals as a vote bank only. No development work was done for them,'' Sai alleged.

He said it was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as the prime minister that a separate Tribal Affairs Ministry was set up at the Centre.

''Had the Congress really wanted development of tribals, it could have created the ministry much before,'' he added.

Maintaining that the BJP has honoured the community, he said, ''We, tribals, are proud that a tribal daughter has been made the president of the country.'' Alleging that the state's ruling coalition was involved in corruption, Sai claimed that former CM Hemant Soren was behind bars because of it.

''Also, Rs 37 crore in cash was recovered from the house of a domestic help of a Congress minister's PA, and Rs 351 crore in cash was found in houses linked to a Congress MP,'' he alleged.

''This money could have been used for building roads, strengthening power infrastructure or providing drinking water, but instead, it was looted by them for their comfort,'' he said.

Sai claimed that the BJP was winning all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh and 14 seats in Jharkhand to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time.

''The PM in his second term built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was pending for 500 years, abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and brought India's economy from 11th place to fifth place. The PM's dream is to make India the world's third-largest economy in the next five years,'' he said.

Sai campaigned for BJP candidate Tala Marandi in Sahibganj, and Sita Soren in Dumka.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also campaigned in these two constituencies during the day.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dumka, he alleged that Congress put hurdles in the way of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''It was PM Modi who made the Ram temple in Ayodhya possible,'' he said.

In Sahibganj, he accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of ''patronising'' infiltrators.

Later, speaking to reporters, he claimed, ''The atmosphere is in favour of PM Modi. In fact, there's a Modi tsunami this time, and that's why Congress and its allies are upset. People can see this and they are with the BJP and PM Modi.''

