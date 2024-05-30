Abhishek Banerjee Promises Cyclone Relief - Rs 1.2 Lakh Compensation for Victims

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a survey by the West Bengal government is underway to assess the damage caused by cyclone 'Remal' and people whose houses were destroyed would get a compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh each within a fortnight.

Addressing a rally in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district, from where he is seeking reelection, the two-time MP, who has no stakes in the state government, claimed that the Mamata Banerjee administration would support victims without relying for assistance on others.

Several coastal areas of the district, including Kakdwip, Namkhana and Frazergunj, have reportedly suffered large-scale damage to properties and farmlands in the aftermath of the severe cyclone which made landfall late Sunday evening. ''The government is already conducting a survey to assess the damage caused by the storm. Owners of houses, which have been damaged, will be compensated with Rs 1.2 lakh each by our Bengal government within 15 days. We will not have to ask for support from anybody,'' Banerjee said in an oblique reference to the BJP-led Centre. According to some initial estimates, nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the southern coastal areas of West Bengal, were affected by the cyclone. Banerjee described BJP leaders as outsiders and alleged that the saffron camp had never stood by the poor during a crisis.

''Do you see BJP leaders during cyclone 'Remal' or COVID-19 when we distributed free food?'' he asked.

The TMC MP urged electors to reject ''parties engaged in divisive politics and denying the poor their dues''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)