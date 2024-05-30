Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi's Divisive Tactics Amid Election

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on divisive issues during poll campaigning, despite the Election Commission's guidelines. Addressing a press conference, Kharge claimed Modi avoided discussing unemployment and frequently mentioned his own name and the Congress. Kharge is confident of an inclusive government win.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:29 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he spoke about 'mandir-masjid' and divisive issues 421 times during poll campaigning despite the Election Commission's direction of no appeal for votes on caste and religion. Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said Modi in his speeches of the last 15 days took the Congress's name 232 times, his own name 758 times. He didn't talk about unemployment even once, Kharge said. The INDIA bloc will form government with a clear majority and it will give the country an inclusive, nationalistic government, he said.

''We are confident that people will give a mandate for an alternative government on June 4,'' the Congress chief said. People have endorsed ''our view that if this government gets another chance, it will be end of democracy'', he said. Kharge also took a swipe at the prime minister over his comments in an interview that global awareness about Mahatma Gandhi came after Richard Attenborough's film, saying he may not have studied about Gandhi but Mahatma is known the world over.

