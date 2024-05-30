Left Menu

Siberian Governor Natalia Komarova Resigns After Controversial Remarks

Natalia Komarova, the governor of the oil-rich Khanty-Mansiisk region in Siberia, has announced her resignation. She was criticized last year for comments on the war in Ukraine. Komarova did not provide reasons for her departure, and President Vladimir Putin offered her job to Ruslan Kukharuk, the mayor of Tyumen.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:13 IST
Siberian Governor Natalia Komarova Resigns After Controversial Remarks

Natalia Komarova, the governor of Siberia's oil-rich Khanty-Mansiisk region who was last year criticised for remarks she made about the war in Ukraine, announced on Thursday that she was resigning from her post.

In a video posted on her official Telegram channel, Komarova, who oversaw a region which accounts for more than 40% of Russia's total oil output, said she was moving to another undisclosed job even though her term in office does not expire until next year. Hours later, the Kremlin released video of President Vladimir Putin meeting Ruslan Kukharuk, the mayor of the city of Tyumen, and offering him Komarova's job.

"I wish you success and good luck in your new job," Putin told Kukharuk. Komarova, who did not explain what had prompted her decision to step down, was criticised by an anti-war activist last year who called for her to be prosecuted for discrediting the Russian army after she appeared to suggest that Moscow had not needed or been ready for what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Aides said her remarks had been taken out of context and that Komarova supported the military. In her resignation video, she thanked Putin for his trust and spoke of the efforts being made by Russian forces on the frontline.

Komarova, 68, was the only serving female governor and had been at the helm of the regional administration since 2010. Before that, she had headed the committee on natural resources at Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024