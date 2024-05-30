"Rahul Gandhi should apologise for fact that his last 5 generations didn't listen to Mahatma Gandhi:" MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that the latter should apologise for the fact that his last five generations did not listen to Mahatma Gandhi. CM Yadav told ANI, "Congress never listened to Mahatma Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the fact that his last five generations did not listen to Mahatma Gandhi. He had said to dissolve the Congress after independence. The Congress party which was a 125-year old party is now being treated as a property of one family and that is why it is continuously moving towards decline."

"To save the Congress, it must not be led by any member of the Gandhi family but a good person is selected to lead the party," the CM added. Addressing a public gathering in Odisha's Balasore on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and all the children of India are inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. So, there is no need to comment on that. Perhaps, his entire worldview is based on 'Shakha's' (RSS) view."

He made the remark in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark on Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier on May 16, PM Modi said, "These (Congress) people climb the stairs of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they don't remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi had himself ensured these people (minorities living in neighbouring countries) that they can come to India whenever they want. In the last 70 years, thousands of families have taken asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not Congress' vote bank. SP, Congress and INDIA bloc are spreading lies about CAA and tried to push the country towards riots."

Meanwhile, on Rahul Gandhi's remark on Agniveer scheme, CM Yadav said, "The understating of the Congress party is such that I don't consider it appropriate to react to them. It is the weakness of the Country that the Congress kept threatening the people, making lies and fooling people to be in power. The country had paid a lot and now the nation has understood their tricks and will not trust them". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Through the Agniveer scheme, they (Centre) have made the soldiers of India as labourers. We will cancel Agniveer and will do it like it used to happen before. Every youth of India knows that the meaning of Agniveer is to make the soldiers of India labourers". (ANI)

