CM Yogi says Kangana "embodies Meera's devotion and Rani Lakshmibai's bravery"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat, "embodies Meera Bai's devotion and Maharani Lakshmi Bai's bravery". "She embodies the devotion of Meera Bai, the brilliance of Maharani Padmini, and the courage and bravery of Maharani Lakshmi Bai," CM Yogi said while addressing an election rally in Dalpur, on Thursday.

Urging people to ensure Kangana Ranaut's victory, he emphasised that all four seats of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, should contribute to the '400 Paar'. He also urged everyone to visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan, as he assured that all arrangements would be handled. Yogi Adityanath praised Kangana Ranaut, highlighting her talent, artistry, and capability for hard work. He noted her passion and ability to drive development. Emerging from the mountains, she carved a niche for herself in the film industry through her strength and struggles, including her brilliant portrayal of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha.

"Today, a single slogan resonates across India: 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'. The nation is rallying for 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge'. This election is a contest between Ram Bhakts and Ram Drohis. Ram Drohis are those who support terrorism and naxalism, question India's identity, obstruct development and rob the poor of their rights," he added. The UP Chief Minister also mentioned the completion of the grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and announced plans for Mathura. He assured that the BJP would not hesitate to take the necessary steps to uphold India's identity.

"Under Modi Ji's leadership, India's global respect has significantly increased. Previously, terrorist incidents occurred frequently, and Congress would surrender, claiming terrorism originated across the border. Now, even a loud firecracker explosion prompts immediate explanations from Pakistan," he said. "We are witnessing substantial development projects in the new India, such as Himachal Pradesh having its own AIIMS. While India provides free rations to 80 crore people, Pakistan's entire population of 23 crore is suffering from hunger," CM Yogi added.

Yogi Adityanath described the opposition coalition, the INDI alliance, as 'Bhanumati Ka Pitara' and claimed that the Congress manifesto mirrors that of the Muslim League. He alleged that the Congress party wants to "impose Taliban-like rule" in the country through the implementation of inheritance tax and personal law. "The Congress aims to replicate the League's actions from the 1940s. Their manifesto proposes implementing personal law, which would result in Taliban-like rule where girls cannot attend school and women must stay hidden at home in burqas," he said, adding, "India will be governed by Baba Saheb's constitution, not Sharia law."

Furthermore, he criticised Congress leaders for their alleged plans to eliminate poverty by surveying properties, imposing inheritance taxes, and using half of these assets to resettle infiltrators. He likened this inheritance tax to Aurangzeb's Jizya tax, suggesting that the spirit of Aurangzeb has possessed them. "In Uttar Pradesh, we take a firm stance against such elements. We have effectively dealt with major mafias who idolise Aurangzeb. Our commitment to building the Ram Mandir has been fulfilled, and we also resolved to make UP mafia-free--today, there are no mafias left. UP has no curfews or riots, and daughters and businessmen are safe. Those who admired Aurangzeb have been consigned to history. Today, everything is peaceful and orderly in UP," he said. Kangana is pitted against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi. The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1. The state of Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls will also be held in six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats on the same day. These seats fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs.

The results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

