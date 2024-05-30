Abhishek Banerjee Assures Swift Cyclone Relief: TMC's Commitment to West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a survey by the West Bengal government is underway to assess the damage caused by cyclone 'Remal' and people whose houses were destroyed would get a compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh each within a fortnight.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district, from where he is seeking reelection, the two-time MP, who has no stakes in the state government, claimed that the Mamata Banerjee administration would support victims without relying on others for assistance.

Several coastal areas of the district, including Kakdwip, Namkhana and Frazergunj, have reportedly suffered large-scale damage to properties and farmlands in the aftermath of the severe cyclone which made landfall late Sunday evening.

''The government is conducting a survey to assess the damage caused by the storm. Owners of houses, which have been damaged, will be compensated with Rs 1.2 lakh each by our Bengal government within 15 days. We will not have to ask for support from anybody,'' Banerjee said in an oblique reference to the BJP-led Centre.

According to some initial estimates, nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the southern coastal areas of West Bengal, were affected by the cyclone.

Banerjee described BJP leaders as ''outsiders'' and alleged that the saffron camp had never stood by the poor during a crisis.

''Do you see BJP leaders during cyclone Remal or COVID-19 when we distributed free food? We will always stand by the people during any crisis. BJP leaders appear only during elections,'' he claimed.

The TMC MP also challenged BJP and CPI(M) leaders to contest against him in Diamond Harbour.

''BJP and CPI(M) leaders criticise me. Why didn't any of the heavyweight leaders dare to contest against me here,'' he said while addressing the gathering. He urged electors to reject ''parties engaged in divisive politics and denying the poor their dues''.

''My target is a four-lakh margin. If Diamond Harbour is a model constituency, you must ensure the highest winning margin for me,'' Banerjee said at the rally.

The TMC leader accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of withholding Rs 1.65 lakh crore under various rural welfare schemes.

Banerjee exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc would form a government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4 and release these funds.

He emphasised on the TMC's commitment to deliver on promises, citing social welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar'.

'Lakhsmir Bhandar' is a popular financial assistance scheme of the TMC government, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for general-category women and Rs 1,200 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women in the state.

He also challenged BJP leaders to compare the central government's 10-year report card with that of the TMC dispensation in the state.

Later, speaking after concluding a roadshow at Maheshtala which falls within his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said, ''Going by the feelings of the people during the last 80-odd days of campaigning, we are sure that BJP will be shown the door and a new government will be formed at the Centre.'' This government has confiscated the rights and honour of the common people and rendered the poor helpless, he claimed.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP belittled the women of West Bengal by staging a ''fake drama'' at Sandeshkhali where TMC leaders were accused of atrocities on women and landgrab.

