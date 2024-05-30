Digvijaya Singh Satisfied with EVM Storage but Questions Higher-Level Tampering

Senior Congress leader and candidate from Rajgarh Digvijaya Singh on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for the storage of EVMs, but claimed that ''tampering'' happens at a higher level.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the place where Electronic Voting Machines have been kept after the polling. ''We are satisfied. Electricity supply to the strong-room should not be disrupted. Everything should remain foolproof....the local administration won't be able to tamper with them. Whatever needs to happen is done from the top,'' said Singh who has questioned the reliability of EVMs before.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.

Asked about his victory prospects in Rajgarh, Singh said when a person contests an election, he or she is always sure of winning.

''We are getting information from across the country that Congress will win a good number of seats, some are also predicting majority for us, but they (BJP-led alliance) are not getting 400-plus seats,'' he said.

Meanwhile, asked about the murder of a Dalit family and suspicious death of witness Anjana Ahirwar in Sagar district, Singh objected to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav taking former minister and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh and minister Govind Singh Rajput to the victim family's place.

Both Bhupendra Singh and Govind Singh Rajput belong to Sagar district.

''This means Yadav gave them the message that whatever you may do, the `dabang' (musclemen) are with me. The same message must have gone to the police and administration also,'' Singh said.

Anjana's brother was murdered as he protested alleged molestation of his sister. Later her uncle was also killed and she died under suspicious circumstances last week. The Congress leader also demanded probe by a special investigation team into the alleged nursing scam which led to the closure of many colleges in the state.

