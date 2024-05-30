Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes AAP in Punjab, Urges Votes for BJP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the AAP government in Punjab, claiming it has led to the rise of land, drug, and sand mafias. He urged the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to eliminate these issues. He highlighted the Modi government's contributions to Punjab's Sikh community.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:31 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes AAP in Punjab, Urges Votes for BJP
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab and alleged that the state has turned into a ''den of land, drug and sand mafias''. Asserting that these mafias must be crushed, Adityanath asked people of Punjab to vote for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a poll rally here in favour of his party's Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, he said the pious land of Punjab has been ''defiled'' by the AAP government and the previous Congress dispensation.

''I humbly bow before the land of the Gurus,'' he said.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) do not understand the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he claimed.

''It is only due to the apathy of these governments that this state has become a den of land mafia, drug mafia and sand mafia. These mafias must be crushed and for this the people of Ludhiana must vote and elect the BJP candidate,'' the BJP leader said.

''I will send bulldozers for this from UP to Bittu to crush mafias,'' he added.

He said if the BJP forms the next government in Punjab, it will eliminate mafias within 48 hours.

He also hit out at the AAP and the Congress for fighting the elections together in Delhi but separately in Punjab.

''Their ''INDI alliance'' is such, they have no concern for the country,'' he alleged.

Listing initiatives of the Modi government for the Sikh community, the UP CM said the BJP government at the Centre has done a lot for the Sikhs and people of Punjab.

''The Kartarpur corridor was opened. December 26 has been dedicated as Veer Bal Diwas in the memory of the martyrdom of the 'Sahibzadas' (sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh). The BJP has not only built Ram Mandir but has also uplifted and rejuvenated the Janamsthali of Guru Ravidas ji at Kashi,'' he said.

Referring to Pakistan, he said the economy of the neighbouring nation is in dire straits. ''People there are dying of hunger. The population of Pakistan is 23 crore. Whereas India has pulled 25 crore people out of poverty during the last 10 years of Modi government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024