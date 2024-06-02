Left Menu

Shocking Defeat: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Loses to Political Newcomer

The BJP faced an unexpected blow in Arunachal Pradesh as Education Minister Taba Tedir lost his seat to newcomer Toko Tatung. Despite the party's overall success, Tedir's defeat was attributed to the voting patterns of Christian constituents. Tatung's win was largely supported by the youth and promises of change.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:35 IST
Shocking Defeat: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Loses to Political Newcomer
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir suffered a defeat to political newcomer Toko Tatung. The BJP, which has secured 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, was stunned by this unexpected outcome. Tedir, who previously entered politics as an uncontested candidate in 2019, lost by a narrow margin of 228 votes.

According to Dr. Nani Bath, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Rajiv Gandhi University, Tedir's loss can be largely attributed to a significant number of Christian voters who turned against him. This shift in voter sentiment played a pivotal role in the election result.

Tatung, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, leveraged the support of the youth and campaigned on promises of bringing change, which resonated well with the electorate. This victory demonstrates the power of grassroots mobilization and the demand for new leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024