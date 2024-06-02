South Africa's ANC Seeks Coalition Amid Historic Election Setback

In the wake of a historic election defeat, South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is scrambling to form a stable coalition government to steer Africa's most advanced economy. The ANC, which saw its 30-year domination crumble with a win of just over 40% of the vote, is actively engaging in coalition talks. Party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the ANC is open to negotiations with all factions, including the primary opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA, securing 21% of the vote, emerges as the second-largest party, paving the way for a coalition that could bring stability. Despite significant ideological differences likened to "oil and water," Mbalula emphasized the ANC's commitment to flexibility to form a coalition that serves the nation's interests.

Time is of the essence as South Africa's new Parliament needs to convene within 14 days to elect a president. As President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks a final term, coalition talks are intensifying, with all eyes on how South Africa navigates this political turbulence, particularly ahead of taking over the presidency of the G20 later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)