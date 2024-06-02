Left Menu

The Downfall of Pawan Kumar Chamling: End of an Era in Sikkim

After nearly 40 years, former five-term Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling faces a defeat in the Sikkim Assembly, losing both his contested seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) lost 31 of 32 seats, marking a significant downfall for Chamling, once a powerful leader in Sikkim's political landscape.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:00 IST
The Downfall of Pawan Kumar Chamling: End of an Era in Sikkim
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in nearly 40 years, former five-term Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will not be seen inside the Sikkim Assembly after a crushing defeat at the hands of protégé-turned-archrival Prem Singh Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), under Chamling's leadership, lost 31 of the 32 assembly seats it contested, a staggering blow to the 73-year-old politician. Even with Chamling competing for two seats—Namcheybung and Poklok-Kamrang—victory remained elusive, an outcome few could have anticipated.

This political tremor signifies more than just an electoral defeat. Chamling's fall began five years ago, starting with the 2019 elections where SKM ended his 25-year rule. The subsequent defection of SDF MLAs to the BJP and SKM further weakened his grip. Despite his once unshakeable position, even the entry of former Indian football skipper Bhaichung Bhatia into SDF couldn't revive the party's fortunes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024