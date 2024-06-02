The Downfall of Pawan Kumar Chamling: End of an Era in Sikkim

For the first time in nearly 40 years, former five-term Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will not be seen inside the Sikkim Assembly after a crushing defeat at the hands of protégé-turned-archrival Prem Singh Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), under Chamling's leadership, lost 31 of the 32 assembly seats it contested, a staggering blow to the 73-year-old politician. Even with Chamling competing for two seats—Namcheybung and Poklok-Kamrang—victory remained elusive, an outcome few could have anticipated.

This political tremor signifies more than just an electoral defeat. Chamling's fall began five years ago, starting with the 2019 elections where SKM ended his 25-year rule. The subsequent defection of SDF MLAs to the BJP and SKM further weakened his grip. Despite his once unshakeable position, even the entry of former Indian football skipper Bhaichung Bhatia into SDF couldn't revive the party's fortunes.

