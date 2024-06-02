South Africa's Democratic Alliance Seeks Coalition to Avert 'Doomsday' Scenario
South Africa's largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has initiated talks to form a majority coalition with other political entities. This strategic move, announced by leader John Steenhuisen, aims to prevent a coalition between the African National Congress and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters or former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:50 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance has appointed a negotiating team to speak with other political parties about forming a majority coalition, its leader said on Sunday.
"The DA will not bury our heads in the sand, we will face up to this challenge," John Steenhuisen said in an address broadcast on YouTube.
He added that the DA aimed to prevent a "doomsday coalition" between the African National Congress and far-left Economic Freedom Fighters or former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
