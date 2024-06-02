Lok Sabha polls: Congress holds meeting with PCC presidents of different states after exit poll predictions

Congress on Sunday held a meeting with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents amid the exit polls that predicted BJP-led NDA getting another term at the Centre with a full majority. Addressing the meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with all our candidates and yesterday INDIA alliance leaders met at the residence of Kharge and discussions were held. Everyone believed that INDIA would not get less than 295 seats. We will face the psychological games that are being played by PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah and we will win on 4th June. Today at 4:30 pm, a delegation of the INDIA alliance will meet the Election Commission and put forth our demands regarding the day of the counting of votes."

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the party will get a minimum of seven seats in the state. "We are going to get a minimum of 7 seats in Assam. Our vote share in Assam is also going to increase in comparison to 2021. The effect of the INDIA alliance has been seen in Assam. After 4th June, you will get to know that we will win 50 per cent of seats in the state," Bhupen said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan emphasized that his party will not get less than eight seats in the state. "This exit poll is a betrayal to the public. This has been done by the BJP to put pressure on ECI and counting agents. Congress can even win all the 10 seats in Haryana and we are not going to get less than 8 seats at any cost," he said.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said that the grand old party will give a tough competition to BJP in the state. "Earlier, BJP used to say that we will win all the 26 seats with a margin of 5 lakh votes, but now they are not saying this. In 12 seats, we are giving a tough competition to BJP and Congress will win 4-5 seats," Gohil said.

Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa asserted that the INDIA bloc will get a minimum of 10 seats in the state. "All the surveys have given 7-9 seats to the Congress party. We are ahead on 9 seats, 1 seat will go to AAP and 3 seats will be won by candidates who will not in any way help NDA or PM Modi. I believe the INDIA alliance will get a minimum of 10 seats. In Punjab, NDA is not going to get even a single seat," Bajwa said.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra also asserted that the BJP-led NDA is restricted to seven seats in the state. "In Rajasthan, the INDIA alliance is going to win 11-12 seats and in 8 seats, there is a close contest. They (NDA) are restricted to 7 seats in the state. We are going to get one seat more than BJP at any cost," Dotasra said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the people of the country wants change and they are confident that the party will perform better in the state. "We are confident that Congress party will win 2/3rd of the seats in Karnataka. The people of this country want change. All the workers are confident and I do not think we are going to lose in Karnataka," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

