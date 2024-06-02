Unprecedented Coalition Talks Begin in South Africa as No Party Wins Majority

South Africa revealed its final election results on Sunday, confirming the country is facing unprecedented coalition talks after no party won a majority. Talks are underway to shape the future governance of Africa's most advanced economy.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has dominated South African politics for nearly three decades, received around 40% of the votes—far below the 50% needed for a majority. This outcome compels the ANC, which was the party of Nelson Mandela, to negotiate coalition terms for the first time to remain in power and secure President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term.

With the second-highest vote share, the Democratic Alliance (DA) garnered about 21%, making it a crucial player in coalition negotiations. While time pressures loom with Parliament needing to convene within 14 days to elect a president, discussions are ongoing. Despite various options, an ANC-DA coalition seems the most viable for political stability, though internal opposition remains. The political outcome is pivotal as South Africa prepares to assume the presidency of the G20 group of nations later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)