Water Dispute Intensifies Between Delhi and Haryana Amid Severe Shortage

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday dismissed the Delhi government's accusation that Haryana was not providing the agreed share of water to the national capital. Saini stressed that his state was releasing water over and above the agreed quantity and accused the AAP administration of mismanagement.

'(Arvind) Kejriwal is misleading people,' Saini claimed, adding that the Delhi Chief Minister has a history of raising such issues to obscure his administration's shortcomings.

He further urged the AAP government to focus on properly managing and distributing the water resources.

Regarding exit polls predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, Saini expressed confidence in an NDA victory. He also addressed predictions about Haryana's electoral outcomes, asserting the BJP would secure all seats.

Saini criticized Chief Minister Kejriwal for neglecting development in favor of corruption. He called on the AAP to stop diverting public attention and concentrate on development and facilities for citizens.

The water dispute has intensified as Delhi faces acute shortages and the AAP government demands Haryana release its share from the Yamuna. Delhi has even sought the Supreme Court's intervention, alleging Haryana's non-compliance.

Haryana officials, however, blame the AAP's mismanagement for the crisis. Meanwhile, both sides continue to trade accusations, heightening political tensions and leaving Delhi residents to grapple with the water scarcity.

