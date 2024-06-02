Kejriwal's Last Strategy Session Before Tihar Surrender
Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, conducted a meeting with the party's Political Affairs Committee before surrendering at Tihar jail following the end of his interim bail. Key figures including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh were present as Kejriwal urged unity among his party members.
In a crucial move before his surrender at Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with the party's Political Affairs Committee on Sunday. With the expiry of his interim bail, the agenda was clear: unity and strategy. Among the notable attendees were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, and AAP National General Secretary (Organization) Sandeep Pathak. The meeting underscored the importance of solidarity as Kejriwal assigned varied responsibilities to the party leaders.
Kejriwal's impending surrender has sent ripples through the political landscape, making this meeting not just a formality but a strategic session aimed at maintaining the party's strength during his absence.
The AAP supremo's directive focused on cohesion and preparedness, signifying the party's intent to navigate looming challenges with resilience and a united front.
