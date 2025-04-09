Air India Incident Sparks Aviation Safety Debate

An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Bangkok witnessed an alarming incident as one passenger allegedly urinated on another in the business class section. The alarming behavior marked yet another case of in-flight unruliness that has been plaguing the aviation sector.

Following the incident, the cabin crew adhered to protocol and reported the situation to the relevant authorities. Air India informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and emphasized their commitment to addressing such behavior in accordance with established SOPs. Despite being offered assistance to file a grievance, the affected passenger declined.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of the situation, with the minister ensuring a thorough examination of the event. As Air India convenes an Independent Committee to investigate, the incident underscores the urgent need for stringent measures against disruptive conduct in the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)