Marine Le Pen: Rising Far-Right Influence in European Elections

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen isn't on the ballot at the weekend's European Parliament election but she's likely to emerge as one of its biggest winners.

Polls suggest her National Rally party will be the top vote-getter in France, outpacing President Emmanuel Macron's moderate pro-business party. Across Europe, anti-immigration and nationalist ideas that Le Pen champions are steadily gaining ground.

The June 6-9 elections across all 27 EU countries will alter the composition of the European Parliament and influence policymaking in the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, likely skewing it further toward the right. This shift could boost Le Pen's chances of winning the French presidency in 2027, a long-held ambition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)