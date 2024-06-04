Left Menu

Marine Le Pen: Rising Far-Right Influence in European Elections

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, though not on the ballot, could be a major winner in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Her National Rally party is expected to outperform President Emmanuel Macron's party, reflecting a Europe-wide shift towards nationalist ideas. This surge could bolster her 2027 presidential ambitions.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 04:36 IST
Marine Le Pen: Rising Far-Right Influence in European Elections
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen isn't on the ballot at the weekend's European Parliament election but she's likely to emerge as one of its biggest winners.

Polls suggest her National Rally party will be the top vote-getter in France, outpacing President Emmanuel Macron's moderate pro-business party. Across Europe, anti-immigration and nationalist ideas that Le Pen champions are steadily gaining ground.

The June 6-9 elections across all 27 EU countries will alter the composition of the European Parliament and influence policymaking in the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, likely skewing it further toward the right. This shift could boost Le Pen's chances of winning the French presidency in 2027, a long-held ambition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024