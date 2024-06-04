Kerala Counts Votes for Lok Sabha: Who Will Triumph?
The counting of votes for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala began at 8 AM on Tuesday. Votes are being tallied at 20 centers across the state, starting with postal ballots. A total of 194 candidates are competing, with the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)-led LDF, and BJP-led NDA in the fray.
The counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala began at 8 AM on Tuesday.
Votes are being counted at 20 centers across the state, with postal ballots being tallied first.
A total of 194 candidates are vying for the 20 seats, with the Congress-led UDF aiming to repeat its 2019 success, the CPI(M)-led LDF striving for a better performance, and the BJP-led NDA looking to secure a win in Kerala.
