Kerala Counts Votes for Lok Sabha: Who Will Triumph?

The counting of votes for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala began at 8 AM on Tuesday. Votes are being tallied at 20 centers across the state, starting with postal ballots. A total of 194 candidates are competing, with the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)-led LDF, and BJP-led NDA in the fray.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

