Delhi Airport's UDF Hike Set to Impact International Passengers

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has announced that international passengers flying out of Delhi airport will experience increased costs starting April 16, following the approval of new user development fees. While domestic travelers' fees remain unchanged at Rs 129, those in economy class internationally will see a 404% rise, with fees reaching Rs 650. Business class travelers will encounter a 528% increase, amounting to Rs 810.

This decision follows AERA's thorough evaluation of a proposed 730% charge hike, which was pared down to a 140% increase upon analysis. This adjustment aims to ensure the airport's capital needs and operational efficiency while maintaining service quality standards under relevant agreements.

AERA further explains that the new fees align with the 'user pays' principle, reflecting enhanced facilities for international travelers. Moreover, landing and parking charges for airlines have been optimized to maintain competitiveness without overburdening operations. The revised tariffs will remain effective until 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)