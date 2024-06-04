Left Menu

Bihar's Crucial Vote Count Begins Amid High Stakes

Counting of votes has started for 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly by-poll in Bihar. The polling, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, culminates today. The results are crucial for both national and regional political futures.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:38 IST
Bihar's Crucial Vote Count Begins Amid High Stakes
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday morning, the counting of votes began for 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly by-poll in Bihar, according to officials.

The polling for these seats took place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1.

As the results roll in, both national and regional political futures hang in the balance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024