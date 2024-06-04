Bihar's Crucial Vote Count Begins Amid High Stakes
Counting of votes has started for 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly by-poll in Bihar. The polling, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, culminates today. The results are crucial for both national and regional political futures.
On Tuesday morning, the counting of votes began for 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and one assembly by-poll in Bihar, according to officials.
The polling for these seats took place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1.
As the results roll in, both national and regional political futures hang in the balance.
