DMK Takes Early Lead in Tamil Nadu Elections

The ruling DMK party took an early lead in various constituencies across Tamil Nadu as officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin's party, including star candidates like Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), were leading in modest numbers by 8:30 am, according to regional television reports. DMK allies, including Congress's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and the Marxist party's Su Venkatesan (Madurai), also had slender leads.

The state-wide counting is taking place amid tight security for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections across 39 constituencies. The election witnessed a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent with 950 candidates contesting.

