Left Menu

DMK Takes Early Lead in Tamil Nadu Elections

The ruling DMK party has taken an early lead in several constituencies in Tamil Nadu as election officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am. Chief Minister M K Stalin's party is ahead with key candidates leading in modest numbers. Counting is ongoing amid tight security.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:05 IST
DMK Takes Early Lead in Tamil Nadu Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK party took an early lead in various constituencies across Tamil Nadu as officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin's party, including star candidates like Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), were leading in modest numbers by 8:30 am, according to regional television reports. DMK allies, including Congress's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and the Marxist party's Su Venkatesan (Madurai), also had slender leads.

The state-wide counting is taking place amid tight security for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections across 39 constituencies. The election witnessed a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent with 950 candidates contesting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024