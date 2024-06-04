DMK Takes Early Lead in Tamil Nadu Elections
The ruling DMK party has taken an early lead in several constituencies in Tamil Nadu as election officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am. Chief Minister M K Stalin's party is ahead with key candidates leading in modest numbers. Counting is ongoing amid tight security.
- Country:
- India
The ruling DMK party took an early lead in various constituencies across Tamil Nadu as officials began counting postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday.
Chief Minister M K Stalin's party, including star candidates like Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), were leading in modest numbers by 8:30 am, according to regional television reports. DMK allies, including Congress's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and the Marxist party's Su Venkatesan (Madurai), also had slender leads.
The state-wide counting is taking place amid tight security for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections across 39 constituencies. The election witnessed a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent with 950 candidates contesting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- Elections
- Early Lead
- Stalin
- Counting
- Postal Ballots
- Candidates
- Security
- Voter Turnout
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits out at PM Modi over 'Jagannath temple missing key' speech, says "his double standard is exposed"
PM Modi Faces Backlash from Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Over Remarks on Missing Jagannath Keys
Latur District Gears Up for Lok Sabha Vote Counting
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters Urged to Plan Ahead during Lok Sabha Election Counting at Commonwealth Games Village
Andhra: Stringent security measures implemented, Section 144 enforced in Guntur ahead of counting day