TMC and BJP in a Tight Race in West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls

The TMC and the BJP were neck-and-neck in the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, each leading in nearly the same number of seats after the initial round of counting. Key candidates from both parties showed varying leads in different constituencies. Counting for 42 constituencies began at 8 am.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:29 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The TMC and the BJP were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the West Bengal Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. The TMC was leading in 19 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 17 after the initial round of postal ballot counting, according to Election Commission officials.

TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee led in the Diamond Harbour constituency against his nearest BJP rival, Abhijit Das. From the Hooghly constituency, TMC's Rachana Banerjee led over BJP's sitting MP, Locket Chatterjee, after the counting of postal ballots.

TMC candidate and three-time MP Satabdi Roy was ahead in Birbhum from BJP's Piya Saha. Meanwhile, heavyweight TMC candidate Saugata Roy trailed in Dum Dum, with BJP's Shilbhadra Dutta taking the lead, as per initial TV reports.

In Malda Dakshin, Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury led by 5,812 votes over BJP's Srirupa Mitra Choudhury. In Jadavpur, TMC's Sayani Ghosh led by 4,409 votes over BJP's Anirban Ganguly. Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported TMC leading in 20 seats, while BJP was ahead in 21 seats. Another local channel, TV 9 Bangla, reported TMC leading in 19 seats, BJP in 22, and Congress in one seat.

Counting of votes for all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

