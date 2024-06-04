BJP Sweeps All Five Lok Sabha Seats in Uttarakhand Again

The BJP is leading in all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, according to multiple news channels.

Despite the absence of initial trends from the Election Commission, news reports indicate that former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is ahead in Haridwar. Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah is leading in Tehri Garhwal, while Anil Baluni shows a strong performance in Garhwal (Pauri). Ajay Bhatt is in the front in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Ajay Tamta is leading in Almora.

Counting for the five seats started at 8 AM, and the BJP has been maintaining its stronghold over these regions since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)