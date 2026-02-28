Left Menu

Reviving Ghost Villages: Anil Baluni's Mission to Reclaim Heritage

BJP MP Anil Baluni visited Dhoor, a ghost village in his constituency, to celebrate Holi and promote repopulation efforts. With his 'Apna Vote Apne Gaon' campaign, Baluni aims to counter migration and revitalize heritage in Uttarakhand's abandoned villages, which suffer from exodus-induced decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:49 IST
BJP MP Anil Baluni took part in Holi celebrations in Dhoor, a 'ghost village' in Uttarakhand's Garhwal constituency, aiming to breathe life back into deserted rural areas.

Baluni noted that the villages, once thriving ecosystems, now stand abandoned due to decades of migration in search of better opportunities.

Addressing the issue, Baluni has launched the 'Apna Vote Apne Gaon' campaign to encourage people to re-register as voters in their ancestral villages, aiming to revitalize these ghost towns.

