"Our confidence high for seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat..." AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election begins, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the maximum seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat. "I think the results will be good. We fought very well on the two seats in Gujarat. The response by the public has been good. In Kurukshetra, Delhi and Punjab, we worked extraordinarily. As an observer and seeing the general feedback, I can say that our confidence is very high in for the seats in Punjab, Delhi, Kurukshetra and Gujarat," Pathak said.

The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. Congress MP and party candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that whatever the decision of the Lok Sabha elections comes he will "respect" that, adding that this is the capability of Indian democracy.

"It is Tuesday, Hanuman's day. People have expressed their opinions. The opinions are locked in the EVMs. The EVMs will open and the opinion will come out. Whatever the people's decision will be, everyone should accept it with respect. This is the capability of Indian democracy," Tiwary said. Voting of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them.

Most exit polls have predicted a return of PM Modi to power, a development which will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power. Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

