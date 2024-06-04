LS polls counting day: "There is no competition from opposition": BJP's West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi expressed her confidence in wining the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the people's support is with the BJP and there is no significant competition from the opposition. Sehrawat stated, "Today is a significant day for the entire nation, not just Delhi, as we await the results of the Lok Sabha elections. I believe people have voted based on the developmental work done over the past 10 years. I am grateful for the public's support and hopeful that we will fulfil their expectations."

She said, "I express my gratitude to the voters who exercised their right to vote despite the severe and scorching heat." Sehrawat further mentioned, "Our party workers are heading to the polling centres. I will first seek blessings at our village temple before heading to the polling centre."

When asked about competition from her opponent, Mahabal Mishra, Sehrawat said, "There is no real competition. The opposition has been fighting for their existence and lacked a clear agenda, while the BJP and its allies have campaigned on the basis of substantial development over the past decade. The government's work will determine the outcome. We have fulfilled 90 per cent of our promises made in the 2014 and 2019 manifestos. I feel today's blessing is for Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi." She exuded her confidence and said, "The public is the ultimate god today and has decided who will win. But I am confident their votes are for us and BJP."

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. With counting began for the Lok Sabha elections, which have seen the largest voter participation, the electoral fate of several leaders across the political spectrum will be decided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the senior BJP leaders in the fray. Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Meanwhile, all the exit polls have predicted the BJP returning to power with a resounding majority, with further inroads in Odisha, West Bengal, and southern states. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday, June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

