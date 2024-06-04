INDIA alliance govt will be formed at centre: Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra

As the counting of votes began, Samajwadi Party's Lucknow Lok Sabha seat candidate Ravidas Mehrotra on Tuesday expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha election saying that the public has voted in their favour and added that INDIA alliance government will be formed at the centre. "The public has voted in our favour. Today, the results will be in our favour, and the INDIA (alliance) government will be formed at the centre. The exit polls that were shown were false and only served the interests of the two wealthy individuals, Adani and Ambani, to manipulate the stock market," he told ANI.

He further said, "Why was there a need to increase the toll by 5 per cent? To benefit Adani and Ambani, the government hastily increased the toll tax by 5 per cent yesterday. The BJP realised that their government is on its way out, if they were going to remain in power, they wouldn't have raised the toll tax by 5 per cent." Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today. The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

