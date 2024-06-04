"After Nehru ji, Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for third time," BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

Exuding confidence in winning the Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time in a row. "Counting of votes has begun. Rahul Gandhi was saying 'daga dag, data dag, daga dag', I think he has faced 'daga' (betrayal) this time. Enthusiasm for PM Modi has been seen in the survey, I think the same is being seen here (in counting). Everyone is confident that we will for the third time. After Nehru ji, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time," he said.

"In the third tenure, big works that remain to be done will be done by him," the BJP leader added. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak targeted the opposition leaders and said they had no policy or agenda, and the public rejected them.

"Counting has begun, all polling agents have reached the counting centres. NDA alliance will win all 80 seats (of Uttar Pradesh). Opposition is derailed and baseless. They speak irrelevant things. They have no policy and agenda, the public has rejected them," Pathak said. Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began. Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

With counting began for the Lok Sabha elections, which have seen the largest voter participation, the electoral fate of several leaders across the political spectrum will be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the senior BJP leaders in the fray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Meanwhile, all the exit polls have predicted the BJP returning to power with a resounding majority, with further inroads in Odisha, West Bengal, and southern states.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

