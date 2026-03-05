Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concerns

The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Modi's silence on US-Israel actions during the West Asia conflict, citing potential economic repercussions for India. Pawan Khera alleges Modi's foreign policy contradicts his ideals and links his silence to international pressures, including the Epstein Files and Adani case.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:09 IST
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of response to the ongoing turmoil in West Asia, alleging that his silence is detrimental to India's heritage and economy. They claim that Modi's foreign policy actions do not align with his public statements about global principles.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, suggested that Modi's recent trip to Israel just before the outbreak of conflict, coupled with America's controversial military actions, points toward ulterior motives and international pressures, such as the Epstein Files and the Adani case.

Khera notes that the Strait of Hormuz's closure has significant implications for India's economy, affecting vital imports and various sectors. He criticizes the government's lack of dialogue with Iran, accusing it of compromising India's role as a global rule-based order advocate and leading to domestic economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

