"Confident enough to get blessings of public," says BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandla Lok Sabha seat, Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday exuded confidence of his party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Kulaste said, "Following the trend of the past decade, including the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and recent Vidhan Sabha Elections, I am confident enough to get the blessings of the public. BJP will surely win in Mandla."

He further said, "Although in 2014, Gondwana Gantantra Party cut a huge margin of votes, but this time too, we have a good probability of winning the elections." "I have taken the blessings of God, Maa Narmada and visited a gurudwara too. I will head towards the party's office and wait for the results," he said.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is seeking his third term from the Mandla seat while Congress' Omkar Singh Markram is trying his luck from his seat. Mandla is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. It became a reserved constituency in 1957. It presently covers the entire Dindori and Mandla districts and parts of Seoni and Narsinghpur districts.

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election. With counting began for the Lok Sabha elections, which have seen the largest voter participation, the electoral fate of several leaders across the political spectrum will be decided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the senior BJP leaders in the fray. Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

