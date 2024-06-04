BJP-Led NDA Leads in Parliamentary Race Amid Tight Contests

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday surged ahead, leading in 227 parliamentary seats out of 392 for which trends were available, according to the Election Commission. The opposition INDIA bloc showed leads in at least 137 seats as of the latest data.

The BJP alone was leading in 187 seats and clinched an uncontested win in Surat, whereas Congress was ahead in 70 seats by 9:45 am. In the high-stake battles, Union Minister Smriti Irani trailed in Amethi and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi lagged in Sultanpur. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a slender lead in Nagpur.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections commenced across states and Union Territories. Following the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots were counted first, with electronic voting machine (EVM) counts beginning 30 minutes later. Both counting processes will run concurrently.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, counting is underway for 542, as BJP's Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed in Surat. Simultaneously, vote counting continues for assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and results for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were declared on June 2. For enhanced transparency, VVPAT slips from five randomly chosen polling stations per assembly constituency are matched with EVM counts since 2019.

