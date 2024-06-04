Left Menu

Scindia's Commanding Lead in Guna Lok Sabha Seat

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is currently leading by a substantial margin of 1,26,168 votes against his closest competitor Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh in the Guna Lok Sabha seat. Vote counting continues for all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:44 IST
Scindia's Commanding Lead in Guna Lok Sabha Seat
Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a commanding lead by 1,26,168 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh, in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest available trends from the Election Commission's website.

Counting of votes has been underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 AM on Tuesday, with updates regularly posted on the EC's portal.

Scindia's significant margin indicates a stronghold in the constituency, reflecting his political influence and groundwork in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024