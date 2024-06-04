Scindia's Commanding Lead in Guna Lok Sabha Seat

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a commanding lead by 1,26,168 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh, in the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest available trends from the Election Commission's website.

Counting of votes has been underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 AM on Tuesday, with updates regularly posted on the EC's portal.

Scindia's significant margin indicates a stronghold in the constituency, reflecting his political influence and groundwork in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)