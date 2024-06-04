TMC's Sheikh Nurul Islam Leads in Basirhat Amid Tough Competition

In a keenly contested race, Sheikh Nurul Islam, the candidate from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has taken the lead in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, as per the latest updates from the Election Commission.

Trailing behind is BJP candidate Rekha Patra, who is currently 8,480 votes short of Islam's tally, indicating a tough fight in this critical electoral battle.

The developments in Basirhat underscore the dynamic and competitive nature of the political landscape in West Bengal.

