TMC's Sheikh Nurul Islam Leads in Basirhat Amid Tough Competition
Sheikh Nurul Islam, the TMC candidate, is leading in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The Election Commission reported that Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate, is trailing by 8,480 votes. This highlights the competitive political scenario in the region.
In a keenly contested race, Sheikh Nurul Islam, the candidate from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has taken the lead in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, as per the latest updates from the Election Commission.
Trailing behind is BJP candidate Rekha Patra, who is currently 8,480 votes short of Islam's tally, indicating a tough fight in this critical electoral battle.
The developments in Basirhat underscore the dynamic and competitive nature of the political landscape in West Bengal.
