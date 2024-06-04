Left Menu

BJP's Historic Sweep in Madhya Pradesh: Crushing Congress Strongholds

The BJP is poised for a historic win in Madhya Pradesh, securing 19 of 29 Lok Sabha seats. Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Virendra Kumar are among the victors. The BJP's success includes breaching the Congress stronghold Chhindwara, a significant milestone.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:59 IST
The ruling BJP is edging towards a historic landslide in Madhya Pradesh, capturing 19 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats to date, according to the Election Commission of India's website. Prominent Union ministers, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Virendra Kumar, have emerged victorious.

Additionally, the BJP is leading in 10 remaining seats, with candidate margins varying between 63,000 and 8.21 lakh votes.

Importantly, the BJP has managed to breach the long-standing Congress bastion of Chhindwara, a seat it could not win in the 2019 elections. Should the saffron party win all 29 seats, it will become the first political entity to accomplish such a feat in Madhya Pradesh in 40 years, akin to the Congress' achievement in the undivided MP in 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

