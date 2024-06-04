BJP's Historic Win in Odisha: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Commitment to Promises
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrates the BJP's historic win in Odisha, pledging to fulfill promises made to the people. Sarma, who campaigned extensively, expressed gratitude for the mandate and highlighted BJP's significant gains in both the state assembly and Lok Sabha seats.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has affirmed the BJP's unwavering resolve to honor its commitments to the people of Odisha as the party edges closer to forming the government in the state. Sarma, who campaigned extensively in Odisha, expressed his gratitude towards the electorate.
'History created in Odisha! A heartfelt thanks to the people for this historic mandate and placing their absolute faith in the BJP to serve them both in the state and in Parliament,' Sarma posted on X, pledging to fulfill the promises made.
He fondly remembered his time spent with the people and BJP Karyakartas during the campaign. The BJP has clinched 50 seats and is leading in 28 constituencies in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. Additionally, it has won five Lok Sabha seats and is leading in 14 others, in the elections held simultaneously.
