Electoral Setbacks for Abdullah and Mufti: A New Political Era in Kashmir

The recent setback in Lok Sabha polls has dealt a blow to former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, casting shadows over their political futures. Both leaders have pledged not to contest upcoming assembly elections unless Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status is reversed.

Omar Abdullah suffered a notable defeat to Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, while Mehbooba Mufti was defeated by Mian Altaf Ahmad in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. The upcoming assembly elections, expected before September 30, have thus raised questions regarding their participation.

Abdullah and Mufti have been vocal about their decisions to abstain. Abdullah stated, 'I have made it abundantly clear that in the current situation that J-K finds itself in, I am not contesting the assembly elections.' Similarly, Mufti emphasized her position, stating, 'I am never going to participate in assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored.' This stance underscores their deep emotional and political ties to Jammu and Kashmir's historical autonomy.

