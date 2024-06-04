Left Menu

Electoral Setbacks for Abdullah and Mufti: A New Political Era in Kashmir

The recent Lok Sabha electoral defeat has significantly impacted the political careers of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Both Abdullah and Mufti have stated they will not participate in the upcoming assembly elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:19 IST
Electoral Setbacks for Abdullah and Mufti: A New Political Era in Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

The recent setback in Lok Sabha polls has dealt a blow to former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, casting shadows over their political futures. Both leaders have pledged not to contest upcoming assembly elections unless Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory status is reversed.

Omar Abdullah suffered a notable defeat to Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, while Mehbooba Mufti was defeated by Mian Altaf Ahmad in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. The upcoming assembly elections, expected before September 30, have thus raised questions regarding their participation.

Abdullah and Mufti have been vocal about their decisions to abstain. Abdullah stated, 'I have made it abundantly clear that in the current situation that J-K finds itself in, I am not contesting the assembly elections.' Similarly, Mufti emphasized her position, stating, 'I am never going to participate in assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored.' This stance underscores their deep emotional and political ties to Jammu and Kashmir's historical autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024