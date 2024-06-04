Nitin Gadkari Secures Historic Third Term in Nagpur
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time, defeating Congress' Vikas Thakre by 1,37,603 votes. Despite a reduced margin compared to previous elections, Gadkari remains committed to transforming Nagpur into a clean, beautiful city and driving industrialization in Vidarbha.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clinched a historic third consecutive victory in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, overshadowing his nearest rival from Congress, Vikas Thakre, by 1,37,603 votes.
The senior BJP leader garnered 6,55,027 votes, compared to Thakre's 5,17,424, across 20 rigorous rounds of counting. Despite a noticeable dip in his winning margin, with 78,397 fewer votes than in 2019, Gadkari's influence in the constituency remains formidable.
Gadkari expressed gratitude to Nagpur residents, party workers, and supporters, reaffirming his vision for Nagpur as India's most beautiful, clean, and pollution-free city. He emphasized industrialization and employment generation for the Vidarbha region as top priorities.
