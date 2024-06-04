Lok Sabha Elections: A Mandate Against PM Modi, Congress Declares Political and Moral Victory

The recent Lok Sabha poll results have been touted by the Congress as a political and moral defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a press conference, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the election outcome signified the people's mandate against Modi's tenure.

Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc allies would convene to discuss the future course of action, possibly including consultations with former partners JD(U) and TDP. He stressed the importance of seeking the allies' opinions before making any decisions regarding government formation.

Kharge echoed these sentiments, pointing out that the election results were a victory for democracy and underscored the public's desire for change. He critiqued the hostile environment in which the elections were fought, marred by government interference. Rahul Gandhi further asserted that the mandate was a clear disapproval of Modi's regime and its impact on the Constitution.

